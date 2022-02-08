Reliance’s JioBook could be an ARM-based laptop with Windows 10: Report

Jio reportedly has plans for a new JioPhone 5G which could release later this year, as many reports have suggested. However, it seems the JioPhone 5G is not the only product the company is working on. Reports of an ARM-based JioBook have begun surfacing too.

A new report by 91Mobiles details some new findings on the JioBook. The laptop could be a budget-oriented notebook, which like the JioPhone Next, could be offered at a low price, and perhaps multiple EMI options that could allow users to buy the laptop at a small initial cost and pay the remaining sum in installment later.

Apart from the notebook being ARM-based instead of x86, we don’t know a lot about the JioBook right now. The filing also mentions that the OEM for the laptop is “Emdoor Digital Technology Co., Ltd,” a Chinese company based out of Shenzhen.

Note that there have also been reports of a JioBook launching with Android and a Qualcomm chipset powering the device. This could either be a mistake, or it could mean that we may see multiple variants of the JioBook launch together. More information should be out in the months to come.

When could the JioBook launch?

While there is no launch timeline officially revealed or any leaks on the matter, Reliance’s yearly AGM event is a good candidate for launch. The company has released its JioPhone models on the Annual General Meeting, which usually takes place in July every year. We could see both the JioPhone 5G and the JioBook launch at this time, although a completely separate launch event for either of the products taking place before the AGM event cannot be ruled out either.