RedmiBook Pro 14-inch, 15-inch launched in China; Check price, other details

The Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro laptops will be available with 11th Gen Intel Core i5/17 CPUs. (Image Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi launched two RedmiBook Pro models in China today alongside the Redmi K40 smartphone series. This includes the RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15-inch models. The new laptops feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a metal body and more. Here are all the details on both variants.

RedmiBook Pro 14-inch specifications

The smaller of the two new RedmiBook Pro models features a metallic design with a 14-inch 2.5K display. With a screen-to-body ratio of 88.2 percent, the screen also features a 178-degree viewing angle and DC dimming.

The RedmiBook Pro 14-inch starts at 4,499 Yuan. (Image Source: Weibo)

Coming to specifications, the RedmiBook Pro 14-inch is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 1165G7 CPUs. This is paired with wither Intel Xe or Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The laptop also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, one USB-C Thunderbolt-4 port, one USB-C port, one USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, and a USB-A 2.0 port. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI port.

Other features of the laptop include a 56WHr battery, 65W USB-C adapter, 4W speaker with DTS Audio, a fingerprint sensor, a 720p webcam, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop will also come preinstalled with Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Student Edition.

RedmiBook Pro 15-inch specifications

The larger RedmiBook Pro model also features a metallic body, along with a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with an 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display here supports a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. This display panel also features DC dimming and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The laptop is powered by either an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11300H or i7 11370H processor. This is paired with either Intel Xe or Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The laptop also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage.

The RedmiBook Pro 15-inch starts at 4,999 Yuan. (Image Source: Weibo)

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, one USB-C Thunderbolt-4 port, one USB-C port, one USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, and a USB-A 2.0 port. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI port.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 also sports a larger 70WHr battery that supports charging at 100W via a USB-C charging adapter. Other additions are the same as on the 14-inch model, including the 4W speaker with DTS Audio, the fingerprint sensor, the 720p webcam, and the backlit keyboard.

Pricing

The RedmiBook Pro 14 features three variants. The first with an i5 processor and Intel Xe graphics costs 4,499 Yuan (about Rs 50,702). The i5 variant with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at 5,299 Yuan (about Rs 59,718). The i7 variant with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at 5,999 Yuan (about Rs 67,607).

Coming to the RedmiBook Pro 15, we have three variants again. The Core i5 variant with Intel Xe graphics is priced at 4,999 Yuan (about Rs 56,337). The Core i5 variant with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at 5,499 Yuan (about Rs 61,972). The only i7 variant, which features Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at 6,299 Yuan (about Rs 70,988).