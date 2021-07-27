RedmiBook India launch on August 3: Here’s what to expect

Redmi is set to launch its first ever laptop in India next month. The brand will be launching a new laptop will be a part of the RedmiBook series and will be launching next week on August 3. While the brand has not revealed a lot about the product so far, the teaser does drop some hints at what to expect.

Shared by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter, the RedmiBook teaser shows a laptop with sizeable bezels on the left and right and a larger bezel on the top with an integrated webcam. The laptop also features a Redmi branding in the center, right below the screen. Check out the tweet below.

“Last year, Redmi became more than a smartphone brand with a phone-plus strategy. We have launched products that would complement your phone and your lifestyle, like power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we took a step further and ventured even into the smart television segment. And now, we have something very interesting coming up. Are you ready to #SuperStart life with #RedmiBook?” the company says in its RedmiBook invite.

RedmiBook launch: What to expect?

The new RedmiBook could be based on the RedmiBook Pro variants that launched in China earlier, which come in both AMD Ryzen and Intel 11th Gen processor flavours. However, the India RedmiBook could also be based on the older non-Pro RedmiBook series which could be powered by a 10th Gen Intel processor.

The RedmiBook will likely also be cheaper than the Mi Notebook, and its base variant could start below Rs 50,000. The laptop could also compete with a similar upcoming product by rival brand Realme – the Realme Book.