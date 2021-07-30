RedmiBook 15 specifications, India price details leaked ahead of launch

Redmi just recently announced that it will launch its first RedmiBook laptop in India on August 3. While the company hasn’t revealed much about the new product, the specifications and price details of the device have surfaced online.

91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the details of the alleged RedmiBook. The cited source claims that the company will launch the RedmiBook 15 laptop, which will be priced under Rs 50,000 segment in India.

Ahead of the launch, the brand has already confirmed that the device will be offered in the Charcoal Grey colour option. While the availability details are yet to be revealed, the laptop will likely be available via Mi.com.

The teaser posted by Redmi has already revealed that the laptop will feature a classic design with thick bezels around the display. As for the specifications, the device is said to come with a 15.6-inch display with support for full-HD resolution. The leak suggests that the upcoming RedmiBook will feature an LCD panel. It could be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processors. It will likely be backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD.

It is also said to ship with the Windows 10 operating system out of the box. It is expected to pack an HD webcam as well as two 2W speakers. The RedmiBook could offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The image shared by the company also reveals that it will have a webcam.

In terms of ports, it is expected to have USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack. The laptop will come with support for 65W charger. The rest of the details are still unknown. The company will confirm all the details, including the India price and specifications on August 3.