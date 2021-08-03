RedmiBook 15 Pro, RedmiBook 15 e-learning edition launched in India: Check price, specifications

Here's all you need to know about the new RedmiBook 15 series. (Image Source: Redmi India)

Redmi just announced its first laptop series in India with the RedmiBook 15 e-learning edition and RedmiBook 15 Pro. The laptops come with 11th gen Intel Core processors, 15.6-inch FHD displays and a polycarbonate chassis and more. Check out all you need to know about both the laptops below.

RedmiBook 15 Pro

The RedmiBook 15 Pro features a 11th Gen Core i5 Intel processor coupled with 3200Mhz 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display panel and a polycarbonate chassis with a built-in 720p webcam. There is also Intel Iris XE built-in graphics. The laptop also comes with an unspecified battery capacity and provides about 10 hours of usage time. There is a bundled 65W charger that charges the laptop 50% in just 35 minutes. There is a large intake vent on the bottom of the laptop for better thermals.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 and will be available to upgrade to Windows 11 when the new operating system is out. While the RAM is not upgradeable, Users can upgrade their SSD storage but only at an authorized Xiaomi center, else they will risk losing their warranty. Other details include a 1.5mm key travel keyboard with no backlighting, a wide touchpad and free Microsoft 365 subscription for life. There is a pair of 2W stereo speakers on the laptop.

RedmiBook 15 e-learning edition

The RedmiBook e-learning edition will feature a 11th Gen Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and both 256GB and 512GB SSD storage variants. there is a 720p webcam and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Redmi has also included an unspecified battery capacity, but the company claims that the laptop can provide about 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing and availability

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi stores. The prices begin at Rs 41,999 and Rs 2,500 cashback on HDFC cards for the RedmiBook e-learning edition and Rs 49,999, with an extra Rs 3,500 cashback on HDFC cards for the RedmiBook 15 Pro. The sale will begin from 6 August at 12 PM