RedmiBook 14 launched with Intel 8th gen processor, ultra-light design

RedmiBook 14 is the latest laptop from Xiaomi’s sub-brand, which also launched its new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in China today. The RedmiBook 14 is an affordable laptop with the Intel 8th gen Core i7 processor and an lightweight design, which will take on the MacBook Air 2019 and Huawei’s MagicBook. Here’s a look at the price, specifications of the RedmiBook 14.

RedmiBook 14: Price

RedmiBook 14 has a price of Yuan 4999 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB version for the one with Core i7 processor from Intel. On conversion, this is around Rs 50,387 for India price. Based on China prices that were shared by Redmi at the event, the Core i7 variant of RedmiBook 14 is cheaper than the MacBook Air 2019 and MagicBook from Huawei.

There’s also a 256GB variant of the RedmiBook 14 with the Core i5 processor, which will cost Yuan 3999. Another variant with this processor comes with 512GB storage and will cost Yuan 4299. In the past, Xiaomi has not launched any of its laptops in India, and it is unlikely that the RedmiBook 14 will make its way here.

RedmiBook 14: Specifications

The RedmiBook 14 has an all-metal body, which is just 17.95 mm in thickness, and the laptop weighs 1.5 kg making it sleek and thin. It comes with eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor or Core i5 processor. RedmiBook 14 is also equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce MX250 graphics card. RedmiBook 14’s display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the laptop has a 81.2 per cent screen ratio with 5.75 mm ultra narrow side bezels.

The laptop has an advanced cooling system as well with Redmi claiming the air inlet area has been increased to 2530 mm and that the laptop is coupled with a large-diameter fan for heat dissipation.

It comes with 8GB RAM. The Nvidia GeForce MX250 has 2GB GDDR5 high speed memory, and Xiaomi claims this offers image and video processing speed improvements of up to 3.5 times.

RedmiBook 14 has a 46Whr battery with the company claiming 10 hours of long battery life. It also supports 1C fast charging technology and can charge up to 50 per cent in 35 minutes. The RedmiBook 14 has a full size keyboard with 1.3mm travel.

It comes professional-grade DTS sound and 3D stereo field. For connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 has a two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and one USB 2.0 port.