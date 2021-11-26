Redmi G-series gaming laptop could come to India as Poco product: Report

Poco could be bringing its first laptop in India in the near future. A new report hints at the company rebranding a Redmi gaming laptop and bringing it to the country with Poco branding.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, a Redmi G-series gaming laptop can be spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, but with a Poco-branded battery instead of a Redmi-branded one. The listing was first spotted by Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings).

The model number of the laptop as per the leak is G16B01W, pointing to the 16.1-inch Redmi G gaming laptop that comes with a 3,620mAh battery. The model is currently available only in China and can be purchased in other regions via portals like AliExpress.

Poco is also currently selling just smartphones in India, under its ‘X’, ‘M’, ‘C’ and ‘F’ series. A laptop could also be its first non-smartphone product in the country. The brand was expected to launch its first true wireless earbuds in India (another reported rebranded Redmi product) in India named the Poco Pop Buds back in 2020, but the product never launched.

We have seen Poco rebrand Redmi products before bringing them to India before. The Poco X2, the company’s first device after announcing itself as an “independent” brand, was based on the Redmi K30, while the recently launched Poco F3 GT is basically the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China.

It seems the company will now be pulling a similar move to launch its first laptop in the country. However, no other information on the mysterious Poco laptop is available as of now. If the product is set to launch in India soon, we should see an official teaser or announcement in the near future.