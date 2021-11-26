scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Redmi G-series gaming laptop could come to India as Poco product: Report

Poco could launch a gaming laptop in India that is based on the Redmi G-series laptops. Here's all we know so far.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 26, 2021 6:06:33 pm
Redmi G 2021, Redmi G gaming laptop,The Redmi G series could finally be entering India, but as a Poco laptop. (Image Source: Redmi)

Poco could be bringing its first laptop in India in the near future. A new report hints at the company rebranding a Redmi gaming laptop and bringing it to the country with Poco branding.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, a Redmi G-series gaming laptop can be spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, but with a Poco-branded battery instead of a Redmi-branded one. The listing was first spotted by Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings).

The model number of the laptop as per the leak is G16B01W, pointing to the 16.1-inch Redmi G gaming laptop that comes with a 3,620mAh battery. The model is currently available only in China and can be purchased in other regions via portals like AliExpress.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphone lineup: Here’s an in-depth look

Poco is also currently selling just smartphones in India, under its ‘X’, ‘M’, ‘C’ and ‘F’ series. A laptop could also be its first non-smartphone product in the country. The brand was expected to launch its first true wireless earbuds in India (another reported rebranded Redmi product) in India named the Poco Pop Buds back in 2020, but the product never launched.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

We have seen Poco rebrand Redmi products before bringing them to India before. The Poco X2, the company’s first device after announcing itself as an “independent” brand, was based on the Redmi K30, while the recently launched Poco F3 GT is basically the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China.

Also Read |Redmi G (2021) launched with RTX 30-series GPUs, Intel, AMD variants

It seems the company will now be pulling a similar move to launch its first laptop in the country. However, no other information on the mysterious Poco laptop is available as of now. If the product is set to launch in India soon, we should see an official teaser or announcement in the near future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement