Redmi G (2021) launched with RTX 30-series GPUs, Intel, AMD variants

Xiaomi today announced its 2021 edition of the Redmi G gaming laptop in China. The Redmi G comes with an aggressive starting price, Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs and both Intel and AMD processor variants. Here’s all you need to know about the new laptop.

The Redmi G 2021 is available in an Intel variant, with an Intel Core i5-11260H CPU and the Nvidia GeFore RTX 3050. There is also an AMD variant that comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and the RTX 3060 GPU. Both variants come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The AMD variant Redmi G is the higher-end variant of the two. The laptop features a 230W power adapter compared to the Intel model which gets a 180W adapter. Both variants however get Xiaomi’s Hurricane Cooling 3.0 heat dissipation system with large dual 12V fans.

The Redmi G 2021 sports a 16.1-inch 144Hz display and three-level backlit keyboards. Users also get WiFi 6 support and DTS X Ultra 3D Sound support for surround sound. Xiaomi’s XiaoAI assistant is also embedded in the laptop. The Redmi G 2021 runs on Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11. It also packs USB Type-C charging.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi G 2021 Intel variant is priced at CNY 5,699 (about Rs 64,900) while the AMD version is priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs 79,700). Availability in China is set to begin from Thursday, September 23, but the AMD variant goes live from September 28. No details on whether the laptops will be available in global markets including India are currently available.