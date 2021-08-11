Realme Book Slim to launch in India on August 18, company confirms

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its first laptop in India on August 18. The brand has posted a video on YouTube to confirm the launch date. This is the same event where the Chinese company is also planning to unveil its latest Realme GT and its Master Edition.

The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme’s YouTube channel and Facebook page as well. The upcoming event will kick off at 12:30PM. While Realme hasn’t revealed much about the laptop, the laptop’s event page on Realme’s Indian website reveals that the device will feature a metal body.

The listing also confirmed that it will be 14.9mm thin and there will be a secondary USB Type-C port on the left side of the laptop. The teasers have confirmed that the device will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be located on the right side near the USB-A port. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the Realme Book Slim will be available with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 processor. It is said to feature a backlit keyboard too.

The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth also shared an image showing a PC Connect feature, which will likely be available on an upcoming Realme Book model and a Realme GT series. While the executive didn’t explain the feature, the name suggests that it will let users interact with their Realme phones via the laptop to maybe transfer photos, browse media, and more.

The teasers have suggested that the laptop will be offered in two colour options, including blue and grey. The company will reveal the price and availability details of the laptop on the launch day. But, a tipster has already suggested that the Realme Book Slim model could cost more than Rs 55,000. But, one of the old leaks also claimed that the standard Realme Book will come with a starting price of Rs 40,000.