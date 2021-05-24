Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor powers next-gen ‘always-connected’ entry-level laptops

Qualcomm on Monday launched the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, a mobile processor designed to power entry-level laptops. The new chip promises to deliver improved performance, LTE connectivity, and long battery life to always-connected PCs. The company says the launch of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform will broaden its customer base and introduces Phone-like PCs in new markets.

The 8nm platform for fan-less, ARM-based laptops is squarely aimed at students, first-line workers, and everyday consumers. The new chip contains a Kryo 468 CPU, a Hexagon 692 DSP, the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, the Spectra 255 ISP, and will also support the firm’s Aqstic audio technologies. The integrated Spectra ISP supports up to 32MP and 4K HDR video playback – an important upgrade for home workers.

The San Diego-based chipset giant claims its new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform will deliver up to 10 per cent higher system performance than competitive platforms. Battery life has always been the strength of Qualcomm’s processors. The company believes the laptops powered by its newest processor will last up to 19 hours on a single charge.

The platform will support both Windows 10 laptops and Chromebooks. Qualcomm has Lenovo as its first partner, though keys details about the product are under wraps. However, Lenovo did say it plans to announce new devices with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform later this year.

Laptops powered by Qualcomm processors have existed before, but they haven’t really caught on with consumers. While those laptops may offer great battery life and constant connectivity, but they haven’t really able to match the performance of processors from Intel and AMD. Another key problem with chips from Qualcomm is compatibility issues (the majority of Windows applications are designed to run on x86 or x64 systems), though things have improved with Windows on ARM. Qualcomm says the arrival of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform will change the notion, and help Qualcomm compete with Intel in the entry-level laptop market. Intel is still a leader when it comes to the PC market.