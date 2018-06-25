Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 chipset to bring Intel U series-like performance to Windows 10 PCs: Report

Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 processor is aimed at Always Connected ARM PCs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 processor is aimed at Always Connected ARM PCs.

Qualcomm is working on a new Snapdragon 1000 chipset that will be squarely aimed at Intel’s U and Y-series Core processors. According to a report from WinFuture, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 1000 is said to be designed for the ground up to be used in notebooks.

The report claims the Snapdragon 1000 will be significantly powerful than a mobile processor, bearing 12-Watt power. The chip will employ ARM’s next-generation Cortex-A76 architecture, resulting in 35 per cent faster processing and supporting up to 16GB of RAM along with two 128GB storage modules. Plus, the chipset will provide support for Gigabit WLAN, along with a new power management controller. Notably, the processor is socketed rather than soldered, which means it will not be a part of the motherboard. Evidently, Asus is working on a Snapdragon 1000 device called “Primus”.

Qualcomm is eager to establish its presence beyond the smartphone market, and if this report turns out to be true, this is a clear indication that the chipset giant could be establishing its presence in the notebook segment, which is currently dominated by Intel. Earlier this month, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 850 processor designed to power Always Connected PCs. The new chipset is expected to deliver 20 per cent more battery life than the Snapdragon 835. Qualcomm has confirmed that the devices based on the Snapdragon 850 will hit be up for grabs sometime later this year.

