Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 chip for Windows 10: Everything we know so far

As reported earlier this week, chip maker Qualcomm could be working on a new Snapdragon 1000 chip for Windows 10 notebooks. This is hardly surprising given the fact that Qualcomm and Microsoft have been working together on Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 notebooks for an ample amount of time already. So far, we have seen a few brands of notebooks opting for a Snapdragon 835 mobile processor like Asus NovaGo and Lenovo Miix 630. Although Snapdragon 835 chip was a flagship performer on smartphones, it isn’t necessarily the case on notebooks and laptops. Hence Qualcomm has been focussing on separate laptop chipsets like Snapdragon 850.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000: A competition for Intel

According to a recent report from WinFuture, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 1000 chipset could compete with Intel’s U and Y-series Core processors. The report claims it will be significantly powerful than a mobile processor, drawing 12-Watt power. It will likely employ ARM’s next-generation Cortex-A76 architecture, resulting in 35 per cent faster processing and supporting up to 16GB of RAM along with two 128GB storage modules.

Qualcomm is eager to establish its presence beyond the smartphone market, and the Snapdragon 1000 could help the company achieve some success. What’s more, the Snapdragon 1000 chip could provide support for Gigabit WLAN, in addition to a new power management controller. And it’s supposed to be socketed rather than soldered onto a motherboard. Asus is reportedly working on a Snapdragon 1000 device called “Primus”.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000: Here’s why it makes sense

Notebook and laptop segments are currently dominated by Intel processors, and there are major architectural differences that need to be sorted out before Qualcomm can deliver similar, Intel-like performance on Windows 10 operating system. But in what could be a game-changing news for all the PC enthusiasts, Qualcomm’s upcoming chip allegedly codenamed Snapdragon 1000 might be able to find a major breakthrough that could take this competition between Intel and Qualcomm to a whole new level.

Recently at Computex 2018, Qualcomm also announced Snapdragon 850 processor designed to power Always-Connected PCs. And it’s expected to deliver 20 per cent more battery life than the Snapdragon 835. Qualcomm also confirmed that the devices based on the Snapdragon 850 will be available sometime later this year.

