Qualcomm partners with Lenovo, launches world’s first 5G PC

Qualcomm has partnered with Lenovo to unveil the world’s first 5G personal computer (PC) called “Project Limitless”. The PC was unveiled in COMPUTEX Press Conference on Monday and it is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform which is the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs offering 5G connectivity.

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform supports multi-gigabit LTE and has a battery life which Qualcomm claims can last for multiple days per charge. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem which has peak download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, the company said.

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is compatible with any band used by global operators in any region, so users can rely on their Always On, Always Connected PC to stay connected almost anywhere in the world, Qualcomm said.

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G is built on the Qualcomm’s Kyro 495 along with Adreno 680 GPU. It supports up to 8-channel LPDDR4x RAM, as well as NVMe solid state drives and UFS 3.0 flash storage.

The company, however, has not revealed any more details such as the release date or the price of Project Limitless.

With the launch of Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, Qualcomm has an edge over its competitors as it has a dedicated processor which can work with the 5G technology.