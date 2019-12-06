Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7c and 8c for connected PCs (Image source: Qualcomm) Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7c and 8c for connected PCs (Image source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has announced two new processors, the Snapdragon 8c and 7c, aimed at the personal computer portfolio. The company claims these processors will offer longer battery life, accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) performance, and high-speed LTE connectivity to the fan-less, thin form factors in the notebook category.

Last year, Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 8cx for connected PCs and we saw the Surface Pro X and Samsung Galaxy Book S launched with these processors. The new Snapdragon 7c and 8c are aimed at bringing cellular connectivity to premium, mainstream, and entry-level notebook PCs, said the company. However, these are not yet 5G ready, and even the Snapdragon 8cx did not come with the ability for the next-gen of mobile network connectivity.

Snapdragon 8c, Snapdragon 7c specifications, features

The Snapdragon 7c is meant at entry-level laptops and others devices, with the company claiming to offer a 25 per cent boost in system performance. Qualcomm is also promising up to twice the battery life compared to other platforms with this mid-range processor.

This one has the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem for connectivity with peak LTE speeds of 800 Mbps (download) and 150 Mbps (uploads) being promised. The Snapdragon 7c is an octa-core or eight core processor using the Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU design. It comes with Qualcomm’s custom Adreno 618 GPU for graphics along with Qualcomm’s own AI Engine for tasks related to AI.

Qualcomm in its product brief for the Snapdragon 7c has says users can enjoy “light gaming” or stream “videos at up to 4K HDR resolutions” on this. The 7c is built on the 8nm process and supports up to 10GB RAM. It has support for the faster UFS 3.0 storage as well.

The Snapdragon 8c is built on the smaller 7 nanometer (nm) design and the company is promising up to 30 per cent boost in performance over the previous Snapdragon 850, which was also aimed at laptops and connected PCs.

This one has the integrated Snapdragon X24 LTE modem with support for multi-gigabit connectivity speeds. Qualcomm claims this one can offer peak download speed of 2 Gbps, and peak upload speeds on LTE of 316 Mbps.

This one also comes with the Qualcomm AI engine, though with better performance than what the 7c will offer. The new processor also comes with advanced camera and video capabilities, including 2nd Gen HDR Playback and support for dual 4K external displays as well as Connected Standby and Instant On. The new Snapdragon 8c also includes support for Qualcomm’s proprietary Quick Charge 4+ technology.

