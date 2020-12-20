Poco may launch a gaming laptop in India soon

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (Image: Xiaomi)

Poco has become an independent brand in India and has had a considerable share in the smartphone market to show for it this year. Now, the Chinese brand is looking to expand its product lineup in India with a laptop (or laptop range) in the near future. Earlier, it was rumoured that Poco will launch its first truly wireless earbuds this year.

As per a new listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, two battery models have been entered under Poco and Xiaomi – R15B02W and R14B02W. However, it will be interesting to see whether or not it is just a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 laptop launched earlier this year in China. The company has done it on a few occasions and may go ahead with it again in India.

Considering the need for gaming laptops has increased over the years, Poco may try to bring a more affordable offering to the market which has been the unique selling proposition (USP) of the brand.

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 81.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio which says that it is not trying to be too sleek with minimum possible bezels. It will come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Under the hood, it will pack the 10th generation Core i7-10510U processor. The RAM can go up to 16GB and storage up to 1TB SSD. It will have the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM which indicates that it is not built for hardcore gamers.

It will be backed by a 60WHr battery which should give the user six to seven hours on a full charge depending on the usage. In the connectivity department, it will have dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. It will also include two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot along with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

