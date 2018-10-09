Paytm Mall cashback sale: Apple iPhone 8 at Rs 43,444, up to Rs 20,000 off on MacBook Air

Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale: Apple iPhone 8 at Rs 43,444 as well as deals and discounts on laptops including Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo Ideapad 330, and more.

Paytm Mall is offering deals and discounts on laptops including Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo Ideapad 330, and more under its ongoing Maha Cashback sale. In addition, users can save up to Rs 20,000 on laptops by Apple, Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more. Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) will be available for a price of Rs 43,444. An additional cashback of 10 per cent can be availed on all products by people who purchase using ICICI Bank credit or debit card.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top offers on OnePlus 6, Galaxy S9, Amazon Echo, Kindle and more

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) will get a flat discount of Rs 20,000 and will cost Rs 43,444 during the sale. This includes an additional cashback of Rs 13,500 will also be offered as well as Rs 2,500 cashback on purchase via ICICI Bank debit or credit card. Do note the offer on iPhone 8 will only be valid till 6 PM on October 9. The orginal price of the phone is Rs 59,900.

Apple iPhone 8 sports a glass back design and is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. The phone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and it comes with a 12MP rear camera with support for 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The front shooter is 7MP with HD FaceTime.

Lenovo’s Ideapad 330 (81DE012NIN) will be available at an effective price of Rs 44,460, down from Rs 64,090. A cashback of 10 per cent will further bring down the price of the laptop to Rs 41,960. Ideapad 330 is powered by Intel’s core i5 (8th generation) processor coupled with AMD’s Radeon 530 (2GB) for graphics performance. It offers 2TB storage.

Read more: Apple iOS 12.0.1 is out to fix iPhone XS charging issue, Bluetooth problem

Apple Macbook Air 13 (MMGF2 HN/A) will be available for Rs 52,451 effectively during the sale down from Rs 77,200. The 13-inch laptop packs Intel core i5 processor (5th generation) coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. MacBook Air 13-inch promises up to 12 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 3000 with Intel Core i3 processor (6th Generation) can be bought at an effective price of Rs 26,490 with Rs 11,711 flat discount. It features 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB hard disk. It runs Windows 10. Acer Switch One, which is a laptop-cum-tablet and comes with detachable screen, will cost Rs 11,961 during the sale. The laptop is powered by Intel Atom processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd