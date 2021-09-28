Nokia Smart TVs and Nokia PureBook S14 launched via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Flipkart has announced the launch of Nokia Smart TVs and the Nokia PureBook S14. The devices will go on sale, as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days starting October 2. The Nokia PureBook S14 laptop comes with Windows 11 and is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

The company’s next-gen smart TVs run on Android 11 and come in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The smart TV variants are available in multiple FHD, Ultra HD, and QLED variants. Here is everything you should know.

Nokia Smart TV: Speculations, variants, and price

Nokia’s latest range of Smart TVs will run on Android 11. The Smart TVs come with speakers from JBL, tuned by Harman AdioEFX. They come with up to 60W twin speakers, Dolby Vision + HDR10, Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi, and data saver features.

The company has launched a single 43-inch variant for users who are interested in purchasing a FHD TV. Additionally, the company has also released its first QLED TVs in India as part of the series, which will be available in 50-inch and 55-inch variants, starting at Rs 49,999. Nokia has also launched Ultra HD 4K variants of the TVs in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes.

Must Read | HMD Global to launch a Nokia-branded tablet on October 6

Nokia PureBook: Specifications and price

The Nokia PureBook S14 weighs just 1.4kg and features a 14-inch FHD IPS display, with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with Iris Xe integrated graphics. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos and runs on Windows 11, packs up to 16GB of RAM, and offers 512GB of NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on the laptop include a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port. For connectivity, it offers a full-function Type-C port and a 1×3.0 USB Type-A port.

Nokia PureBook is available in 8GB and 16GB DDR4 RAM variants. The Nokia PureBook S14 laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 56,990 via Flipkart starting 3 October.