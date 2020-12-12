Nokia PureBook X14 revealed by Flipkart: Here’s the first look

Flipkart via the microsite has showcased the laptop in a black colour option. (Image: Flipkart)

Nokia will soon be launching its first laptop in India, called the Nokia PureBook X14. The laptop will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, which has also updated its microsite to give us a first look at the laptop. As of now, the exact launch date of the laptop is not known. We also do not know, if the laptop will be manufactured by Nokia itself or by a third party licensee like Flipkart or HMD Global.

Flipkart via the microsite has showcased the laptop in a black colour option. It will come with a full-size, chiclet-style keyboard and a large touchpad with multi-touch. Apart from that, it also reveals that the device will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it will come with Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision technologies, and will weigh only 1.1kgs. Apart from this, it is visible that the laptop will have a USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone and HDMI ports.

It is also being said that the laptop will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system.

The microsite only showcases one variant of the Nokia PureBook X14. However, we recently got to see a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicated multiple variants. These include NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S and NKi310UL85S. The model number are believed to have NK as the Nokia brand name and the alpha-numeric part as the part number for the processor, RAM/internal storage version.

If the listing is correct, then the company will launch five Intel Core i5 variants and four Intel Core i3 variants.

Not much is known about the upcoming laptop as of now. However, according to recent reports, we can expect the laptop series to launch by the end of December.

