scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

Nokia PureBook X14 revealed by Flipkart: Here’s the first look

Nokia PureBook X14 will come with a full-size, chiclet-style keyboard and a large touchpad with multi-touch.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 12, 2020 8:25:18 pm
Nokia, Nokia Purebook, Nokia Purebook models, Intel, Nokia Purebook laptops, Nokia Purebook Flipkart, Nokia Purebook laptop launch date, Nokia Purebook launch date, Nokia Purebook price, Nokia Purebook specificationsFlipkart via the microsite has showcased the laptop in a black colour option. (Image: Flipkart)

Nokia will soon be launching its first laptop in India, called the Nokia PureBook X14. The laptop will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, which has also updated its microsite to give us a first look at the laptop. As of now, the exact launch date of the laptop is not known. We also do not know, if the laptop will be manufactured by Nokia itself or by a third party licensee like Flipkart or HMD Global.

Flipkart via the microsite has showcased the laptop in a black colour option. It will come with a full-size, chiclet-style keyboard and a large touchpad with multi-touch. Apart from that, it also reveals that the device will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it will come with Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision technologies, and will weigh only 1.1kgs. Apart from this, it is visible that the laptop will have a USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone and HDMI ports.

It is also being said that the laptop will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The microsite only showcases one variant of the Nokia PureBook X14. However, we recently got to see a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicated multiple variants. These include NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S and NKi310UL85S. The model number are believed to have NK as the Nokia brand name and the alpha-numeric part as the part number for the processor, RAM/internal storage version.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

If the listing is correct, then the company will launch five Intel Core i5 variants and four Intel Core i3 variants.

Not much is known about the upcoming laptop as of now. However, according to recent reports, we can expect the laptop series to launch by the end of December.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Tech launches today: Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, iFFalcon K61 4K TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement