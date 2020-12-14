Flipkart launches Nokia PureBook X14: A 14-inch ultralight laptop with Intel’s Comet Lake CPU

Nokia has unveiled a new laptop that is powered by Intel's Core i5 processor.

Nokia is teaming up with Flipkart to launch the PureBook X14 notebook, aimed at the Indian market. The Finland-based smartphone major has been out of the hardware business for several years but licensed the Nokia name to other partners. The PureBook X14 is priced at Rs 59,990 and will be made available to pre-order exclusively on Flipkart from December 18.

The new Nokia-branded PureBook X14 isn’t a bulky-looking machine. The notebook weighs only 1.1 kg and is 16.8mm thick. The mid-range laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with very thin bezels, plus it also supports Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos sound system.

Under the hood, the notebook is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency and comes with Windows 10 Home. The CPU is paired with 512GB of SSD and 8GB of RAM. Like other laptops in the price segment, the PureBook X14 features integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics. And in the name of connectivity, the laptop has a USB 3.1 Type-C (which can be used for data transfer and charging), two USB 3.1, and an HDMI port.

As for wireless connectivity, the notebook is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. In addition, it has a webcam with IR sensors for face recognition. The laptop can work for 8 hours on one charge.

The launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 comes at a time when the sales of laptops are on the rise due to the pandemic. The Indian PC market grew by 9.2 per cent YoY in the third quarter of 2020, according to research agency IDC. The coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to work from home, is helping laptop makers to target mainstream customers with their new offerings. Microsoft’s Windows remains the dominant PC platform in India.

