Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Nokia-branded PureBook laptops launched at IFA 2022: Here’s what’s new

Nokia announced the PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite and PureBook Pro on the first day of IFA 2022.

Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook ProNokia PureBook Fold is a foldable laptop with a 14-inch touch screen.(Image Source: Nokia)

OffGlobal, the French startup that licensed the Nokia brand for laptops, has launched three new notebooks during the IFA 2022 – PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro and PureBook Fold.

While the Nokia PureBook Fold and PureBook Lite sport a 14-inch display, the PureBook Pro features a 15.4-inch screen. The PureBook Fold and PureBoo Lite are powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor whereas the PureBook Pro is backed by an Intel Core i3 1220P processor that offers more performance than some of the AMD Ryzen 5000 laptop series processors.

All laptops come with a Full HD IPS LCD screen, offer a refresh rate of 60Hz, max brightness of 250 nits and have 8GB of RAM. One thing to note here is that the Nokia PureBook Fold has a touch screen that can be folded. While the PureBook Fold and PureBook Lite models have 128GB of internal storage, the PureBook Pro offers 512GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, two USB-C 3.2 ports, one USB-A 3.2 port, headphone jack, microSD card slot and a fingerprint scanner for added security. The Nokia PureBook Pro has a quad-speaker setup but the Lite and Fold are powered by dual speakers.

The 14-inch Fold and Lite models have a 38Wh battery that can be hooked up to a 44W power adaptor, while PureBook Pro features a 57Wh battery that supports 65W charging. All models run on Windows 11 out of the box. And even though the laptops will be available for sale in France this month, Nokia is yet to clarify if the laptops will make it to the Indian market. Also, there is no word on pricing as of now.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 06:21:58 pm
