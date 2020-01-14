New 13-inch MacBook Pro with Scissor keyboard in the works, report says

Looks like Apple wants to introduce a new scissor-switch keyboard to a 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro in 2020. Looks like Apple wants to introduce a new scissor-switch keyboard to a 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro in 2020.

After launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard, Apple is reportedly working on a 13-inch model that will feature the all-new keyboard design. MacRumors has spotted what could a new MacBook Pro model with a scissor-switch keyboard in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. The unreleased MacBook, which has a model number A2289, is described as a portable computer running macOS Catalina.

Ever since Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro in October, speculation is rife that the company will update the entire MacBook lineup with a new keyboard design. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also correctly predicted the arrival of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, claimed that Apple wants to introduce a new scissor-switch keyboard to a 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro in 2020.

While it’s not confirmed if model number A2289 is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it makes sense to launch new MacBooks with the updated keyboard design. Just to recall, Apple replaced the MacBook Pro’s much-publicized not-to-great Butterfly keyboard with a traditional scissor-switch keyboard in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. In fact, Apple had to face a lot of scrutiny and universal backlash over the “Butterfly” keyboard.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro feels almost perfect, but the high-end notebook isn’t for everyone. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is targeted at artists, musicians, and content creators. Given how the butterfly keyboard caused issues for many consumers, Apple would want to bring the new keyboard design to more accessible MacBook models, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

