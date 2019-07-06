New 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro briefly appears on FCC filing, shows unchanged dimensions

Apple is working to update its 13-inch MacBook Pro and according to some recent certification documents, the new laptop is close to being completed.

A filing on US FCC website revealed an unreleased MacBook Pro, however, the filing now seems to have been taken down.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the FCC document are vague however it confirms two things – the first one that it is a 13-inch MacBook Pro, which rules out the rumours of a refreshed version of the 12-inch MacBook. The second one is that the model number (A2159) of this particular laptop which is mentioned in the FCC documentation aligns with the MacBook-related filings made by Apple with the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC). The report further says that this particular MacBook Pro may come with an option of 32GB RAM.

The FCC document also reveals that the particular MacBook model has the same dimensions as that of the 13-inch MacBook Pro which is currently available. The document also shows that the particular model of the MacBook has the same power rating as that of the 13-inch MacBook Pro presently available.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, Apple is possibly planning to unveil the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. Incidentally, the non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro has not seen an update since 2017.

The dimensions mentioned also confirm that Apple is not planning any change of design with the upcoming MacBook model.

But there are some rumours and speculations that there may be a 16-inch MacBook Pro which may get launched that may launch in September along with iPhone 11. This latest MacBook may come with a fresh design.