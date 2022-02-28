MWC 2022: Samsung announces Galaxy Book2 Pro, Book2 Pro 360

Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy Book series of laptops at the MWC 2022. Dubbed the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360, the devices come equipped with the latest Intel Core processors and support for S Pen.

Both tablets are available in two sizes each – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, with the main difference being the Book2 Pro 360, which can fold all the way back to form a tablet. The remaining specifications are mostly the same, featuring a 1080p AMOLED display, and the choice to pick between a 12th gen Core i7 or i5 processor. Memory options start from 8GB, and goes up to 16GB and 32GB options.

The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro houses a Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 USB Type-C, a USB 3.2, a micro-SD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 15.6-inch model, however, adds an HDMI port, and a 5G SIM slot, in addition to the aforementioned ports.

On the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, both models have similar slots – starting with a Thunderbolt 4, a headphone jack, and two USB Type-C ports, one of which could serve as a charging passthrough. The 13.3-inch model comes equipped with a 63W battery, while the 15.6-inch variant is powered by a 68W, promising up to 21 hours of uninterrupted usage.

As for the included S Pen, Samsung has stated that it lacks Bluetooth functionality, and has reduced the overall latency on the Galaxy Book Pro lineup for a better, more lifelike writing and drawing experience.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro will become available for purchase, starting April at $1050 (about Rs 79,100), in two colours – Graphite and Silver.