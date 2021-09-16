MSI revamps Alpha 15 gamings laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 H series: Specifications, Price

MSI has updated its Alpha 15 series of gaming laptops with the AMD Ryzen 5000 H series processors and the latest AMD Radeon RX6600M series graphics. The next-generation Alpha 15 laptops will be available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers starting September 16. Here is everything you should know.

Alpha 15 laptops: Specifications

Alpha 15 laptop comes with a 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) display with support for 144 Hz Refresh Rate. The device measures 359 x 259 x 23.95 and weighs 2.35 Kg. Alpha 15 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processors and AMD Radeon RX6600M mobile graphics.

The laptop packs the AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU and offers an RGB backlit keyboard. For memory, the device comes with DDR4-3200 2 slots with up to 64GB of RAM.

There are 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen3 x4 SSDs for storage. There’s an HD webcam on the front that can record in 720p resolution at 30fps. Other features include two 2W Speakers powered by Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer.

Alpha 15 laptops: Price, availability

The Alpha 15 is priced at Rs 1,45,990 and will go on sale starting today (September 16). Consumers will be able to get their hands on the laptop via MSI brand stores and authorised sellers.

Additionally MSI launched various gaming laptops in India back in July including the Katana GF76 and GF66 series. These laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

While the MSI Katana GF76 starts at Rs 1,11,990, the Katana GF66 is available at starting price of Rs 106,990 in India.