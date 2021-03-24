MSI launches refreshed Creator 15, other gaming laptops in India

The pricing for the MSI refreshed Creator 15 laptops start at Rs 2,23,990 and goes up to 2,57,990. (Image Source: MSI)

Gaming laptop brand MSI has launched its new lineup of gaming laptops that come with the latest Comet Lake (10th gen) H-series processors. The newly launched gaming laptops are also equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs with up to RTX 3080 graphics.

Additionally, MSI has also upgraded the existing Creator 15 with new variants that use up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 GPU, with up to 8GB GDDR6 RAM. The new GE, GS, GP and GF series laptops were introduced back in CES 2021 and will now be available in India. Here is a closer look at all the new laptops.

MSI GE 76 Raider

The GE 76 Raider laptop is equipped with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor clubbed with GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (with 16GB GDDR6 RAM) or GeForce RTX 3070 (with 8GB GDDR6 RAM). The laptop comes in two display variants with a 17.3-inch FHD display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There are variants with either a 240Hz refresh rate or a 300Hz refresh rate.

The laptop offers 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD and 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage options. There is also a per-key RGB lit gaming keyboard. Depending on your storage and display configurations you will be paying a price of Rs 2,29,990 to Rs 3,24,990. There is also an MSI GE 76 Raider Dragon Edition that comes with a price tag of Rs 3,35,990.

The MSI Raider Series starts at Rs 2,29,990. (Image Source: MSI) The MSI Raider Series starts at Rs 2,29,990. (Image Source: MSI)

MSI GS66 Stealth

The GS66 Stealth is being targeted at business users who also like to game. The machine is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor clubbed with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 graphics, both with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. There is a 15.6-inch 300HZ IPS-level display here and the device supports DLSS AI rendering technology, allowing gamers to play at 4K resolutions. Pricing for the Stealth series starts at Rs 2,23,990 and will go up to Rs 2,57,990.

MSI GP Leopard Series

MSI GP76 Leopard, GP66 Leopard

The GP76 and GP66 Leopard series laptops feature up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. While the GP76 comes with up to RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6 RAM, the GP66 comes with both RTX 3070 and 3060 variants, with 8GB GDDR6 RAM.

The MSI Leopard series pricing starts at Rs 1,73,990. (Image Source: MSI) The MSI Leopard series pricing starts at Rs 1,73,990. (Image Source: MSI)

The GP76 features a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the GP66 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both machines come with 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage and a per-key RGB gaming keyboard. The GP76 Leopard starts at Rs 2,01,990 and the GP66 Leopard starts at Rs 1,73,990 and goes up to Rs 1,95,990.

MSI GF Thin Series

MSI GF75 Thin

The MSI GF75 Thin features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q design 6GB GDDR6 RAM. There is a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 256GB NVMe PCle SSD storage + 1TB (SATA) 7200rpm storage. The per-key RGB gaming keyboard is here as well. Price starts at Rs 1,34,990.

The MSI Thin series laptops start at Rs 1,23,990. (Image Source: MSI) The MSI Thin series laptops start at Rs 1,23,990. (Image Source: MSI)

MSI GF65 Thin

The MSI GF75 Thin features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q design 6GB GDDR6 RAM. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 512GB NVMe PCle SSD storage with the per-key RGB gaming keyboard. Price starts at Rs 1,23,990.

MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q design 6GB GDDR6 RAM. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Also included is 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage and a single white-backlit keyboard. Price starts at Rs 1,34,990.

The MSI Stealth Series starts at Rs 2,23,990. (Image Source: MSI) The MSI Stealth Series starts at Rs 2,23,990. (Image Source: MSI)

MSI Creator 15 (Touch)

The new MSI Creator 15 laptop comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to GeForce RTX 3070/ RTX 3060 with Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 RAM. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a finger touch panel. For storage, you have a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. There is a single white-backlit keyboard. Price starts at Rs 2,23990 and goes up to 2,57,990.