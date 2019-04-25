MSI launches new range of gaming laptops with 9th Gen Intel processors in India

MSI has launched its new gaming laptop lineup powered by the recently announced 9th Generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia’s new GTX 16-series GPUs. The new gaming laptop lineup includes GT, GS, GE, GP, GL and GF series. All of these laptops are currently available in India at MSI exclusive stores and online stores like Flipkart and Amazon. The range starts at Rs 77,990 and goes up to Rs 3,99,990.

The company hasn’t specified the exact variants of the 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs it will be using, however, we expect they will range from Core i5-9400H to Core i9-9980HK processors. A number of the laptops will also feature Nvidia’s new GTX 16-series laptops graphics cards.

MSI GT75 Titan and GT63 Titan are the flagship models in this new lineup of gaming laptops. They feature a 17.3-inch display with up to 4K resolution. They will come with up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, multiple terabytes of SSD storage and 11 heatpipes.

The GS65 Stealth and GS75 Stealth are the company’s portable gaming laptops, which feature up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. They also come with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, full HD displays (15.6-inch or 17.3-inch) and a SteelSeries RGB keyboard. Coming to the GE75 Raider and GE63 Raider RGB, both of which come with Nvidia’s RTX GPUs and are Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

Also Read: MSI GF63 8RD gaming laptop review: Power in a light chassis

MSI GP75 Leopard features a 17.3-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with the GeForce RTX 2060. The GL63sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Lastly, the new lineup includes the GF75 Thin and GF63 Thin gaming laptops with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM and up to Intel Core i7 CPU. Additionally, feature up to GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and is targetted towards gamers who want simple aesthetics.