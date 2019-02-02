MSI launches new gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs in India

MSI has launched a new gaming laptop series with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs in India. This new laptop series includes the MSI GS65 Stealth, MSI GT Titian, MSI GE75 Raider and MSI GL. The company also launched two new prestige series laptops, which are aimed at professionals dubbed MSI PS63 and P65 Creator.

The new MSI G series of laptops start at Rs 79,990 and go up to Rs 3,99,990. Whereas, the Prestige Series comes with a starting price of Rs 77,990 and goes up to 1,59,990. All these laptops are currently available on Flipkart and Amazon online and across MSI exclusive stores in New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pune.

The new MSI GS series include thin and light gaming laptops, which according to the company provides its users with an exceptional on-the-go gaming experience. MSI GS85 Stealth is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop, which weighs 2kgs. It is powered by Intel’s 8th generation i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.

MSI GT Titan comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 1080 GPU paired with up to Intel Core i9 processor. It sports a 17.3-inch 4K UHD display and comes with the company’s new Cooler Boost Titan technology to keep the laptop cool during intense gaming sessions.

The GE75 Raider sports a 17-inch display with a response rate of 144Hz and a Steel series per key RGB keyboard. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 8th generation i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. It comes with the company’s own Cooler Boost 5 technology with two dedicated fans and seven copper heat pipe.

MSI GL features a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz along with ‘Giant Speakers’ by Dynaudio, which the company claims allows gamers to get an amazing sound experience. It is powered by an Intel 8th generation i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.

Coming to the ‘Prestige’ series of professional laptops, the MSI PS63 sports a full HD display with ‘True Color Technology’, with which consumers can tune the laptops display colours according to their preferences. It is powered by up to Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

Lastly, the MSI P65 Creator is a 15.6-inch laptop, which is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti. This laptop comes with a new proprietary software developed by the company called “Creator Center”, which optimises the device for a wide variety of creator software. This also shows the user all of the system statuses at a glance, tuning performance and manual configuration no longer requires for the user to dig through complex Windows settings for a long time.