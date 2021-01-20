MSI introduces upgraded Summit, Prestige laptop series with 11th gen Intel processors

MSI has refreshed its Summit, Prestige and Modern series laptops with Intel’s 11th gen Tiger Lake processors. The upgraded versions from MSI’s ‘Business and Productivity series’ include Summit E15, Summit B15, Prestige 15, Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, Modern 15 and Modern 14. The 14-inch Prestidge laptops also run on Intel’s new Evo platform. The price of the laptops starts at Rs 55,990 going up to Rs 1,79,900. The company aims to target buyers who are working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and want a powerful device to work with.

The most expensive from the lot is the Summit series. The MSI Summit E15 A11SCST is priced at Rs. 1,79,990 whereas MSI Summit B15 A11M will retail at Rs. 1,23,990. It is followed by the Prestidge series with MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX costing Rs. 1,34,990 and MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX, MSI Prestige 14 Evo costing Rs. 1,28,990, and Rs. 95,990 respectively. The most affordable of the upgraded laptops is the Modern series. MSI Modern 15 A11M, MSI Modern 14 B11SB and MSI Modern 14 B11M are priced at Rs. 70,990, Rs. 89,990, and Rs. 55,990 respectively. All the laptops have an HD webcam.

Talking about the specifications, both Summit laptops sport a 15.6-inch display with 4K and Full HD+ resolution. They are equipped with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 U processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti which comes with Max-Q Design and 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. On the connectivity front, it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The touchscreen version weighs 1.79 kg whereas the other weighs 1.65 kg. The RAM on these two laptops can be upgraded up to 64GB and come with NVME m.2 SSD storage.

The Prestidge also sports up to 4K resolution for its 15 and 14-inch models except for the Evo version. They sport an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. All laptops support NVME m.2 SSD storage. The RAM can be upgraded to 64GB on 15-inch Prestidge models, up to 32GB on 14-inch Prestidge models whereas 16GB on the Evo version. In the connectivity department, they include up to Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The Evo model is the lightest of all weighing at just 1.29 kg.

The laptops in the Modern series come equipped with Full HD displays in both 15 and 14-inch models and up to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 U processor paired with either NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The RAM can be upgraded up to 32GB on these models and they support NVME m.2 SSD storage. However, there are two slots on the 15-inch version. There are up to one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The 15-inch model weighs 1.6 kg whereas the 14-inch weighs 1.29 kg.