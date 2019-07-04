Microsoft’s Your Phone app can now mirror Android notifications to PC

Microsoft’s Your Phone app has received an update that will display Android phone notifications on Windows 10 PC or laptop. The feature has been in testing for a few months now and it’s finally being available to users starting today.

Announced at Build 2018, Your Phone is a Windows 10 app that mirrors the screen of Android or iPhone. If you own an Android phone, though, you can receive and manage any notifications from Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter directly on your Windows 10 laptop or desktop. It is worth noting that quick replies aren’t supported yet but should be coming soon.

​”No need to dig for your phone to text. And you can finally stop emailing yourself photos,” Microsoft writes on Your Phone app’s description. With the Your Phone app you get instant access to your phone’s photos, texts, and more on your computer.”

Keep in mind that PCs will need to support Bluetooth with Low Energy Peripheral mode to use the feature. The app is currently compatible with the following smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung A8, Samsung A8+, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T running Android 7.0 or newer.

Notifications have arrived! With the Your Phone app, you can now receive and manage your Android phone’s notifications on your PC. Get Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store here: https://t.co/E56Z8eVdIR pic.twitter.com/ovlKi1QOJy — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 2, 2019

You should be running Windows 10 April 2018 update or later and Your Phone app version 1.19052.657.0 or later.