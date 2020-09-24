Microsoft’s Surface Swift could be a 12.5-inch laptop, launch expected next week

The Microsoft Surface Swift could be announced next week. (Image of Surface Laptop 3 for representation)

Microsoft is rumoured to be working on a brand new laptop that will cost under $600. The device, likely to be called Surface Swift, might come with a 12.5-inch display. The info comes from a Twitter leaker called @Cozyplanes.

While exact specifics are missing, it’s largely believed that the Surface Swift could go on sale in the US in October, but the international launch would happen in December or January next year. This could be the same affordable laptop that was previously leaked by Windows Central.

Code-named “Sparti,” the entry-level Surface Swift could come with Intel’s 10th-generation Core i5 Intel Ice Lake processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. The laptop could also come with the locked-down version of Windows, also known as Windows 10 in S mode.

It is said that the Surface Swift will keep the same design as the Surface Laptop 3 – which currently comes in 13 and 15-inches screen sizes but will keep the screen smaller and shrunk-down the overall footprint. If the reports turned out to be true, the Surface Swift would be Microsoft’s first affordable Surface Laptop. Right now, the Surface Laptop starts at $999 and it competes with the likes of Apple’s MacBook Air.

But that’s not all. Microsoft is also rumoured to launch the second-generation Surface Pro X. The new model might come with upgraded specs and 5G capabilities.

Surface event = Oct. 1 or Sep. 30, not sure about the timezone stuff 😅 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 18, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Swift and Surface Pro X 2 at a Surface event on September 30. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant hasn’t confirmed the event yet; however, it is quite possible that the event will take place in October. Microsoft usually holds its fall event in October.

