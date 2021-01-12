Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 Plus comes with removable SSD and 11th Gen Intel CPUs

Out of nowhere, Microsoft on Monday introduced a new Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet with a removable SSD and 4G LTE. The new Surface Pro 7 Plus is only available to businesses and schools, Microsoft says. That means the company intends to sell the Surface Pro 7 Plus to organizations and not to consumers.

The refreshed version of the Surface Pro 7 does not look different from the Surface Pro 7 in terms of design language. The new model has the same 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display as the regular Surface Pro 7, with a single USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the Surface Connect port. However, the Surface Pro 7 Plus has a redesigned removable boot drive. This allows IT departments of companies to easily remove SSDs. Microsoft debuted the concept of removable SSD on the Surface Pro X tablet.

The new Surface Pro 7+ will also feature Intel’s latest 11th Generation Core processors, which Microsoft says will help increase battery life and performance. The company is now promising up to 15 hours of battery life on the Surface Pro 7 Plus, up from the 10.5 hours on the existing Surface Pro 7.

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 Plus 2-in-1 tablet. (Image credit: Microsoft) Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 Plus 2-in-1 tablet. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The tablet has two dual cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear-facing one. Both support 1080p resolution, up from the standard 720p resolution commonly found on many laptops.

The base model of the Surface Pro 7 Plus will cost $899. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Microsoft will also sell a $1,149 model with LTE and eSIM support. This one includes a Core i5 processor, Iris Xe graphics, and increased memory and storage. Neither of these models include a keyboard cover or Surface Pen.

Microsoft will start selling the Surface Pro 7 Plus starting January 15 in the US. The tablet will also hit retail shelves in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK, and a number of European countries.