Microsoft working on foldable Surface that will run Android apps: Report

Microsoft is working on a foldable Surface that could be launched in the first half of the next year, according to a market research firm IHS Markit, reported Forbes. The firm claims that Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface will have two 9-inch displays with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

As per the report, the IHS Markit cites supply chain info to reveal that the new device will use the new version of Windows 10 OS — Windows Core OS — for the dual display user interface. Also, the platform will run Android apps and iCloud service.

The firm also mentions that the Microsoft Surface will adopt Intel 10 nm SOC (system-on-a-chip) with an always-on connectivity function that could be LTE or 5G. At the moment, it is unclear whether the Microsoft foldable device will fold inwards like the Samsung Galaxy Gold or fold outwards like the Huawei Mate X.

Earlier, The Verge reported that Microsoft is working on adopting Windows to work on foldable devices while Windows Central reported that Microsoft is working with Intel on a new dual-screen Surface device codenamed “Centaurus” powered by Windows Core OS.

In the past, Microsoft conceptualised the idea of a digital journal as early as 2010. However, the company cancelled the Courier project and the foldable device was never released. According to Windows Central, the project didn’t fit in with what Microsoft was doing in the Windows space at the time.

Courier ran a custom version of Windows, but Microsoft has now a dedicated operating system — Windows Core OS — to run the foldable device. The Microsoft Surface is expected to make an appearance as early as the first quarter of 2020.