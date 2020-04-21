Microsoft to launch Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 soon

The second-generation Surface Go will replace the original Surface Go, which was launched in 2018. The second-generation Surface Go will replace the original Surface Go, which was launched in 2018.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 laptop and the long-delayed Surface Earbuds as early as next month. The tech giant often debuts new products in spring – and this year looks set to be no different. The launch will likely be a virtual-only event due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, who is the best reporter when it comes to Microsoft-related scoops, claims both Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are set to launch in Spring. She says the Surface Go 2 could be launched next month, while the Surface Book 3 launch is set to debut in June. As always, Microsoft is keeping its announcements under tight wraps — but there are leaks aplenty.

The Surface Go 2 has been in the works for quite some time. The new model will replace the original Surface Go, which made its debut in 2018. Windows Central reports the Surface Go 2 will feature a larger 10.5-inch display and slightly smaller bezels, but it will still be the same size as the original Surface Go model. That means the original Type Cover will also work with the second-generation model. Expect Intel Core m3 or Intel Pentium Gold pro models of Surface Go 2, featuring 9GB RAM, 128GB storage and optional LTE. The device will likely run Windows 10 Home in S Mode.

The original Surface Go was Microsoft’s smallest Surface computer. It was more of a competitor to Apple’s entry-level iPad. The first-gen model retailed for $399.

Another Microsoft product to launch in the coming days is the Surface Book 3. This is a high-end Windows 2-in-1, aimed at the pro users. The new Surface Book 3 will compete with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. Recent reports suggest the Surface Book 3 will feature Intel’s latest 10th Gen processors, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Nvidia’s Quadro graphics chips in some models.

Apart from the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, Microsoft is rumoured to update the Surface Dock, which essentially converts a Surface laptop into a desktop PC. Microsoft might also announce the release date of the Surface Earbuds, which were supposed to hit retail shelves late last year. The Surface Earbuds were set to compete with Apple’s $250 released AirPods Pro

