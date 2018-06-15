Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard comes to Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft has decided to bring its popular Swiftkey keyboard app for Android and iOS to Windows 10. Microsoft has decided to bring its popular Swiftkey keyboard app for Android and iOS to Windows 10.

The popular keyboard is now available on Windows 10 with Insider preview build 17692, and it would become available to all Windows 10 users with Redstone 5 update, set to arrive in October.

Similar to iOS and Android, SwiftKey keyboard will provide autocorrections and predictions, and features like swiping will also be supported. At the moment, the keyboard will support a handful of languages like English (United States), English (United Kingdom), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), or Russian.

Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016 at a time when the company was fully committed to Windows 10 Mobile. The keyboard app is quite popular on both iOS and Android platforms. This is the first time Microsoft is bringing its SwiftKey keyboard to all Windows 10-powered PC, laptops, and tablets. The move to bring its SwiftKey keyboard to Windows 10 could be liked to the arrival of rumoured dual-screen Windows devices, including Microsoft’s own Andromeda project.

Windows 10 Build 19692 delivers several improvements for Easy for Access, Game Bar, Game Mode, Windows Mixed reality, and Microsoft Edge adds new autoplay controls. Redstone 5 is expected to be finalised in September, with the official rollout to happen only in October.

In related news, Microsoft will reportedly launch the Surface Pro 6 sometime in the second-half of 2019. The hybrid computer will succeed the Surface Pro 2-in-1. The Redmond-based company is also expected to bring a low-cost Surface device this summer.

