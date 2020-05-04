Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, Pro X launched in India: Price start at Rs 72,999

To recall, all of these devices were launched back in October of last year at Microsoft’s Surface Event 2019. To recall, all of these devices were launched back in October of last year at Microsoft’s Surface Event 2019.

Microsoft has finally launched its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 in India starting at Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively. These devices will be available across the country via authorised resellers, retail stores, and online partners. However, due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, you can get these only from e-commerce websites if you reside in Orange or Green zones.



Price list

Model MRP Surface Pro X Rs 98,999 Surface Pro 7 i3 Surface Pro 7 i5, 128GB storage Surface Pro 7 i5, 256GB storage Surface Pro 7 i7 Rs 72,999 Rs 88,999 Rs 116,999 Rs 141,999 Surface Laptop 3 i5 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 A9 15-inch Rs 98,999 Rs 116,999

Surface Pro X

Microsoft has said that the Surface Pro X is the next step in two-in-ones. It sports a 13-inch Pixel Sense display with a resolution of 2880×1920 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own SQ1 processor paired with a Qualcomm GPU that has not been disclosed. The device weighs 774 grams and measures only 7.3mm.

The company states that this is its thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever. The device comes with a full solid-state drive (SSD) and dual 4K video output via USB-C. It also comes with the Surface Slim Pen that is one of the most popular productivity features of Microsoft Surface products. The pen stays hidden and charges within the keyboard case.

The Surface Pro X comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro X has a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge. It supports fast-charging with speeds that gives 80 per cent charging within an hour. The device also features LTE support to stay always connected with the internet.

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7 sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and weighs 775 grams. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i processors. The company states that this is their first two-in-one device which comes with a USB Type-C port.

Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7 comes with an all-day battery life with the Instant On feature in-built. It comes with support for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB Type A and Type C ports. It comes with 4GB/8GB/16GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

Surface Laptop 3

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is available in two screen sizes– 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch variant is powered by the Intel Quad-core 10th generation Ice Lake processor and the 15-inch variant is powered by the new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. It is quite lightweight also considering the 13.5-inch model has a starting weight of 1,265 grams, whereas, the 15-inch variant weighs in at 1,542 grams.

The Surface Laptop 3 comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage.

The company is providing consumers with two types of keyboard styles: Alcantara and metal, to choose from. It claims that the Surface Laptop 3 comes with an all-day battery life with support for fast charging, that can charge the device up to 80 per cent within one hour.

