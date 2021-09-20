Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz display to launch on September 22, reveals new leak

Microsoft is set to launch its next-generation Surface Pro 8 variant next week on September 22 and now we know more about what the device could offer thanks to a post by a tipster on Twitter. A post by a user known as Shadow_Leak on Twitter shows a photo of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a retail listing along with some specifications of the device.

As per the report, the Surface Pro 8 will feature a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and will offer two Thunderbolt ports. The Surface Pro 8 will ship with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11.

Microsoft is expected to be transitioning to removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8 as per the report. This is similar to what we have seen on the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 plus and this will make it easier for businesses to change drives.

The Surface Pro 8 may ship without USB-A ports, in favor of USB-C and Thunderbolt, according to a recent report by The Verge. The report mentioned that the company has been developing 120Hz displays for its Surface Pro lineup. This lines up with the post by Shadow_Leak on Twitter.

The Microsoft event will commence at 8 a.m. PT / 8:30 pm IST with a livestream that can be accessed on the company’s website.

The company’s events are usually hosted in person but due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, the launch event will take place online.

Microsoft is expected to launch multiple devices at its next event including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, a redesigned Surface Book 4, a new Surface Pro X, and the successor to the Android-powered Surface Duo.