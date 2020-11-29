scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Microsoft may launch Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4 in January 2021

Microsoft is planning to launch the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 in January 2021.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | November 29, 2020 12:27:35 pm
Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 8 leak, Surface Pro 8 release date, Surface Laptop 4, Surface, Microsoft SurfaceA Surface Laptop 3 can be seen on display at Microsoft's flagship London store. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Microsoft’s most popular Surface device may soon be getting an upgrade. The company is expected to launch the Surface Pro 8 alongside the Surface Laptop 4 in January 2021, according to Windows Central.

Sources close to the publication reveal that both new Surface devices will launch in mid-January 2021, featuring Intel’s 11th Tiger Lake processors and Xe graphics support. The Surface Laptop 4, like its predecessor, is said to include the AMD processor option.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 have been leaked multiple times in the past few weeks. Korea-based Twitter user cozyplanes recently posted images that appear to be of the Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4, with the upcoming 2-in-1 may come with LTE support. Both devices are likely to have the same design.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft typically refreshes its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop range in October. This year, however, the company focused all its energies on a new Surface Laptop Go model, an affordable Surface-branded laptop designed to meet the needs of students. It also unveiled an updated Surface Pro X, a high-end ARM-based 2-in-1 with its SQ2 processor.

Here’s our first look at the Microsoft Surface Duo 

Microsoft has come under pressure ever since Apple announced the new Macs with its M1 chipset. Praised by critics, the new ARM-based Macs aim directly at the popular Surface devices. However, Microsoft does have an answer to the MacBook Air with its first-generation Surface Pro X, which starts at $999.

The move to launch the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 would be in line to roll out premium computing devices to take on the competition. With sales of laptops and 2-in-1 on the rise due to the pandemic, it would make sense for Microsoft to launch the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 at the earliest.

