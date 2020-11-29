Microsoft may launch Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4 in January 2021

Microsoft’s most popular Surface device may soon be getting an upgrade. The company is expected to launch the Surface Pro 8 alongside the Surface Laptop 4 in January 2021, according to Windows Central.
Sources close to the publication reveal that both new Surface devices will launch in mid-January 2021, featuring Intel’s 11th Tiger Lake processors and Xe graphics support. The Surface Laptop 4, like its predecessor, is said to include the AMD processor option.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 have been leaked multiple times in the past few weeks. Korea-based Twitter user cozyplanes recently posted images that appear to be of the Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4, with the upcoming 2-in-1 may come with LTE support. Both devices are likely to have the same design.
The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft typically refreshes its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop range in October. This year, however, the company focused all its energies on a new Surface Laptop Go model, an affordable Surface-branded laptop designed to meet the needs of students. It also unveiled an updated Surface Pro X, a high-end ARM-based 2-in-1 with its SQ2 processor.
Microsoft has come under pressure ever since Apple announced the new Macs with its M1 chipset. Praised by critics, the new ARM-based Macs aim directly at the popular Surface devices. However, Microsoft does have an answer to the MacBook Air with its first-generation Surface Pro X, which starts at $999.
The move to launch the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 would be in line to roll out premium computing devices to take on the competition. With sales of laptops and 2-in-1 on the rise due to the pandemic, it would make sense for Microsoft to launch the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 at the earliest.
