Microsoft Surface Pro 7 now available in India, price starts at Rs 70,990

The Surface Pro 7 replaces the last year’s Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 7 replaces the last year’s Surface Pro 6.

After a long delay, Microsoft has started selling the Surface Pro 7 in India. The 2-in-1 includes Intel’s 10th gen processors, USB-C port, and still offers the kickstand and keyboard design that is synonymous with the Surface lineup. The hybrid computer starts at Rs 70,990 and goes up to Rs 1,37,990 for the top-end model. The Surface Pro 7 replaces the last year’s Surface Pro 6.

The latest version of the Surface Pro 7 is exactly what you expect. The device has a familiar design but it brings new internals, which is a welcome move. The biggest update comes in the form of a USB-C port – something users have been expecting for a long time. It also has a USB-A port.

In terms of specifications, you are getting a 12.3-inch Pixeldisplay and options of 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. This time around, Microsoft has gone with Intel’s latest 10th processors, with i3, i5, and i7 options. In terms of storage, you are getting 128GB and 256GB options,

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The new Surface Pro 7 hasn’t changed much in design – and there is a reason behind it. The Surface Pro 7 is no more Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1 device in the Surface lineup. Alongside the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft also launched the Surface Pro X. It’s essentially a slimmed-down version of the Surface Pro in terms of thickness and weight, but also reduces bezels.

The Surface Pro X runs on an ARM-based processor co-develop between Microsoft and Qualcomm. Besides the Surface Pro X, the company is also planning to launch the Surface Laptop 3. This is more of a traditional laptop. Microsoft didn’t mention when it plans to launch the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 in India.

Microsoft’s new Surface lineup is squarely aimed at Apple’s iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.