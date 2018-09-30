Microsoft Surface Pro 6 unboxing video leaked ahead of October 2 launch

An unboxing video of Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has appeared on YouTube. (Image of the Surface Pro for representation)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has been leaked, this time in a high-quality unboxing video posted to YouTube. The unboxing video was uploaded by a Vietnamese website who claims to have access to an unreleased Surface Pro 6, which is rumoured to launch on October 2 at an event in New York City.

In the video, we can see the yet-to-be-launched Surface Pro 6 in all its full glory. The video gives a good look at the Surface Pro 6 from all angles, including closeups of its ports, the display, and the kickstand. The device looks exactly like the previous generation Surface Pro in terms of the design language, but with slightly more curved corners.

Unfortunately, the device still comes with a standard USB 3.1 Type A port and not the modern USB Type-C connector. Which means users have no choice but to purchase an expensive USB Type-C dongle. Among all the Surface devices, only the Surface Book 2 comes with a USB Type-C port built in. Neither the Surface Laptop nor Surface Pro come with a USB Type-C port.

The Surface Pro 6 is expected to feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense display (2716 x 1824), 8th generation Intel Core processors, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 2-in-1 will run on Windows 10 and is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.1. At the moment, there is no information available on the pricing of the Surface Pro 6. But popular tipster Ronald Quandt believes the Surface Pro 6 will carry the same price as the Surface Pro, which was launched last year.

Microsoft is holding an event on October 2 in New York. The Redmond-based tech giant is expected to announce two new devices: Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6. There’s also a possibility to see a new Surface Studio at Microsoft’s event on Oct 2.

