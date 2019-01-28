Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

Microsoft has announced its Surface Pro 6 alongside the Surface Laptop 2 in India. The Surface Pro 6 is the hybrid tablet with a detachable keyboard, while the Surface Book 2 is more of a traditional notebook with a touchscreen. Both the devices were announced at Microsoft’s event in New York last year.

Advertising

The Surface Pro 6 closely resembles the previous generation Surface Pro with a 165-degree kickstand and the same high-quality magnesium body. So yes, there’s no drastic change with the new Microsoft Surface Pro 6. However, when it comes to the specifications for the Surface Pro 6, a lot has changed. The hybrid tablet now comes with Intel’s 8th generation Core processors and with up to 13.5 hours of battery backup. The 12.3-inch device runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

The Surface Pro 6 now starts at Rs 83,999 for the model with an 8th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The top-end model all the way goes up to Rs 176,999 and comes with an 8th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This model is exclusive to the offline market, unlike other models which can be purchased through both offline and online channels.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 will also be made available in two more variants; one featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and another with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The two models are priced at Rs 110,999 and Rs 139,999, respectively. Unfortunately, as expected, that price doesn’t include the cost of the keyboard. The Surface Pro 6 aims to compete with Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro.

Microsoft also launched the Surface Laptop 2, a spiritual successor to the original Surface Laptop. The notebook remains identical to its predecessor which came out last year, offering the same 13.5-inch screen, but it now comes with Intel’s 8th Core processors. Microsoft says the battery life on the Surface Laptop 2 will last up to 14.5 hours on a single charge. The Surface Laptop 2 will be pitched against Apple’s MacBook Air (2018) and MacBook Pro.

The Surface Laptop 2 starts at Rs 91,999 with a Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The high-end notebook is also available in three more variants. The model with a Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage is priced at Rs 119,999. You can buy the Surface Laptop 2 with a Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for Rs 203,999. The fourth model comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, but it’s limited to the offline market. The rest of the models can be purchased through both offline and online channels.

Advertising

The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will go on sale from January 28 through Amazon.in, Flipkart and select retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other offline retailers. The devices will be available for commercial/enterprise customers through authorised resellers.