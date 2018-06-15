Microsoft Surface Pro 6 could be ‘heavily redesigned’, likely to launch in 2019: Report

Microsoft could launch the Surface Pro 6 in 2019: (Image of Surface Pro for representation) Microsoft could launch the Surface Pro 6 in 2019: (Image of Surface Pro for representation)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 might be coming in 2019, according to a report from ZDNet. The device is expected to be “heavily redesigned”, and will succeed the Surface Pro 2-in-1. While details around the hybrid tablet are limited, but we do know that the device could be released in mid-2019.

ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley speculates that the device will be powered by Intel’s latest 8th generation processors and will feature USB Type-C ports. Microsoft recently launched the Surface Book 2 with a USB Type-C port. Separately, Thurrott.com reports that the Surface Pro 6 is codenamed “Carmel”.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Pro review: Power-packed performance, and a pen that works great

Microsoft is also rumoured to be readying a cheaper Surface 2-in-1. Codenamed Libra, the cheaper Surface device might be released this summer. Foley believes the device is expected to have a smaller screen and will be pitched as a sequel to the Surface 3. The device is likely to be pitted against Apple’s recently launched budget iPad. The company will also unveil the Surface Hub 2 next year, while the next-generation HoloLens will be announced in the first quarter of 2019. It is codenamed “Sydney” and will be “lighter, have a better field of view, and be cheaper.”

Notably, Microsoft is also working on a refresh of the Surface Book and Surface Laptop. Both the devices are expected to be powered by Intel’s 8th generation processor, and the launch could happen later this year. And last but not the least, it’s being said that Microsoft is working on an all-new headset, similar to the Jabra Evolve.

At the moment, take this with a pinch of salt, as Microsoft has remained tight-lipped on everything concerning its upcoming lineup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd