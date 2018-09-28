Microsoft Surface Laptops back in ‘recommended’ status by Consumer Ratings

Microsoft Surface laptops are back in the “recommended” status, according to the Consumer Reports’ ratings.

Microsoft Surface laptops have regained the “recommended” status, according to the Consumer Reports’ ratings. The group had removed Microsoft’s Surface Laptops from the designation last year because of “poor predicted reliability in comparison with laptops from other brands.” However, the latest survey results from Consumer Ratings have shown that the Microsoft Surface Laptops are now on par with other brands.

When the rating was pulled back in August 2017, Microsoft had disagreed and said that the findings did not accurately reflect the true experiences of Surface owners. At the time, Consumer Ratings had noted that while Microsoft’s machines performed well in laboratory testing, a subscriber survey found start-up and freezing problems with the devices.

But thanks to a newer survey, Consumer Ratings is giving back the recommended score to Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).

According to the Consumer Ratings report, the reliability scores ensure that Microsoft’s Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Book 2, do score well enough to be recommended. However, the newer Surface Go has not been recommended.

The report notes that this because the performance of Surface Go “falls below what consumers can find in a number of other laptops, which can result in some lag when performing tasks such as cycling through different windows.” “We weigh processing power heavily when we’re evaluating laptops. A computer that doesn’t do well in performance testing isn’t likely to get recommended,”Maria Rerecich, who oversees all electronics testing for Consumer Reports wrote in the report.

However, it also points out that most 10 to 11-inch laptops struggling in their testing thanks to weak processing power. Currently only Samsung’s Galaxy Book 10.6 and Acer Spin 1 SP111-31-C2W3 make the mark.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is expected to launch on October 2 at a special event in New York. Images of a black-coloured Surface Laptop were leaked online, indicating that the company could add a new colour option this time.

