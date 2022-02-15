Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio launched in India: Check price, specifications

Microsoft has announced the new Surface Laptop Studio for India which runs the latest Windows 11 operating system. It succeeds the Surface Book lineup and brings a revamped design with more power. The device starting at Rs 1,56,999 will be available from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.

“We are truly excited to bring the new Surface Laptop Studio to India. This is a culmination of years of Surface innovation and brings the best of the Surface heritage together in one powerhouse device, “Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India said in a press statement. Here are details on pricing and specifications.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Specifications

The device features a sleek 14.4 PixelSense Flow touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop has four Omnisonic speakers and comes with support for Dolby Atmos. Surface Laptop Studio is powered by the 11th Gen IntelCore H35 processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The laptop also comes with support for DirectX 12 Ultimate API from Microsoft geared towards gaming.

The laptop also features a new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another. There are three modes available which are laptop, stage and studio. In laptop mode, users get a full keyboard and touchpad. When converted into the stage mode, the PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward which can be used for gaming, streaming, docking, or even presenting to clients.

In the studio mode, users can make use of the optimal canvas for writing, sketching, and other creative pursuits. A desktop setup can be created using Thunderbolt 4 technology to connect dual 4K monitors, dock additional accessories, and transfer data as well.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Price

Surface Laptop Studio will be available in the following configurations in India:

CPU Model+RAM/Storage Commercial MRP Consumer MRP Intel core i5/16/256 Rs 1,56,999 Rs 1,65,999 Intel core i5/16/512 Rs 1,74,699 — Intel core i7/16/512 Rs 2,01,399 Rs 2,15,999 Intel corei7/32/1TB Rs 2,54,699 — Intel core i7/32/1TB Quadro Rs 3,07,999 — Intel core i7/32/2TB Rs 2,90,199 — Intel core i7/32/2TB Quadro Rs 3,43,499 —

It is worth noting that customers booking during the pre-order period (February 15-March 7, 2022) are eligible for a free Slim Pen 2 worth Rs 11,399.