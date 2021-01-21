Microsoft Surface Laptop Go hands-on: 48 hours with the ‘iBook G4’ of this generation

In the late 90s, Apple made a 12-inch iBook G4, an entry-level $999 notebook aimed at students and home users. I own one, and I think the 12-inch iBook G4 will always be considered the benchmark for small and compact notebooks.

Although not a successor, I believe the new Surface Laptop Go is an ode to the iBook G4. After a long time, I have seen a laptop that brought back memories of the tiny notebooks that were in the vogue in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Just out of sight, beyond a small machine, the Surface Laptop Go has all the core elements present in a modern Surface device: a premium design, top build quality, a display with a taller 3:2 aspect ratio, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and the proprietary Surface Connect port.

After two days using the Surface Laptop Go, I am curious to find out why Microsoft launched this notebook in the first place. I, obviously, love the design of the Surface Laptop Go and it will be fun reviewing it. Below are my initial thoughts on the Surface Laptop Go after using it for 48 hours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go price in India: Rs 91,999 (Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD)

Portable and light-weight

It didn’t take me a long time to admit that the Surface Laptop Go will be my daily driver for the next few days. I mean, this thing is portable. I don’t know about others, I always wanted a traditional notebook with 12-inch screen size. The problem was that after the discontinuation of the 12-inch MacBook in 2019, the market for small notebooks also collapsed. The arrival of the Surface Laptop Go marks the return of the 12-inch laptop form factor, and no one is happier than me.

For someone like me, convenience really matters. I keep on moving from one room to another, and during the current winter reason, I spent most of my time working from my home terrace. The 12-inch Surface Laptop Go is easy to carry with you (it only weighs 1.1 kg) and most importantly its size also allows me to work in tight spaces. I can bring this machine everywhere I go, even to Cafes, and that to me really matters.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (left) next to the Apple iBook G4 (right). (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (left) next to the Apple iBook G4 (right). (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Solid build quality

Not everyone cares about design, but I do. This, of course, has a lot to do with my interest in fashion and art. I love the Surface Laptop Go more as I use it. Its design is a fusion of vintage and modern, with a solid and durable feel. The lid is made of anodized aluminum, but the base of the notebook is polycarbonate resin – but it doesn’t really matter. The Surface Laptop Go is easier to open and close with one finger, at least for me. All I am trying to say is that the Surface Laptop Go feels a lot better than the price.

Microsoft Surface Pro (left), Surface Laptop Go (right). (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Microsoft Surface Pro (left), Surface Laptop Go (right). (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

The display isn’t bad

There has been a lot of hue and cry over the Surface Laptop Go’s 720p HD display. On paper, the 12.45-inch touchscreen has just 1536x1024p resolution. In use, I didn’t find the screen inferior. Colours look vivid and sharp, and the viewing angles are also great. I watched a documentary on Al Jazeera’s YouTube channel, and I wasn’t able to make out whether the display is 720p or 1080p.

Despite the compact size, the Surface Laptop Go has a full-sized keyboard. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express Despite the compact size, the Surface Laptop Go has a full-sized keyboard. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express

Better keyboard and touchpad than expected

Since I have to type a lot, I look for a keyboard that is easy to type on and give great tactile feedback. The Surface Laptop Go’s keyboard feels so much better. It feels familiar, because I use my Surface Pro a lot but I find typing on the Laptop’s Go keyboard more natural and accurate. The keys and layout are full-sized, which is a huge advantage. Unfortunately, the keyboard isn’t backlit which is a drawback in my opinion. The trackpad is excellent, too.

The lid is made of anodized aluminum, but the base of the notebook is polycarbonate resin – but it doesn’t really matter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The lid is made of anodized aluminum, but the base of the notebook is polycarbonate resin – but it doesn’t really matter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Speedy machine

In the past 48 hours, I used the Surface Laptop Go for reading news articles, writing and editing stories, watched a few Netflix shows, and mostly browsed the web. Although it would be too early for me to pass any judgment about the performance or battery life, I think the Surface Laptop Go is better suited for a student, blogger, author, digital marketer, or anyone who is a casual user.

Microsoft sent me the top version, the one with an Intel 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. With this configuration, I would be able to do a lot more than web browsing. I am pretty sure this notebook will keep with daily tasks like word processing, editing photos or videos, or running casual games — more than 90 per cent of people buy a laptop for these things.

Sony Vaio P (left), Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (right). (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Early impressions

It’s early days of reviewing this notebook and I clearly need to spend time more learning the Surface Laptop Go’s features. As a digital journalist, I look for a notebook that is fast, lightweight, and offers a long battery life. Expect a detailed review of the Surface Laptop Go next week.