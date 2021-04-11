Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 support pages hint at imminent launch

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is expected to come with the same chassis of the Surface Laptop 3 with minimal changes. (Express Photo)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could be just around the corner. Two new support pages have been spotted ahead of the launch of the Surface Laptop 4. As per a report by The Verge, The pages depict a placeholder for an Intel and an AMD variant of the laptop. First spotted by Twitter tipster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d), the pages suggest that we could see an official launch for the laptop soon. Check out the tweet below.

Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor Drivers and Firmware (placeholder) https://t.co/lJ7Opg9NHB — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 7, 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: What we know so far

The Microsoft support pages do not offer a lot of details on the upcoming laptop at the moment. However, a recent report by WinFuture provides some leaks. As per the report, the AMD variant of the machine will be powered by a Ryzen 4000 series chipsets and will include a Ryzen 5 4680U processor and a Ryzen 7 4980U processor.

While this is a bump from the Ryzen 3000 series chips used on the Surface Laptop 3 that was launched in 2019, we may, unfortunately, not be able to see the new Ryzen 5000 series chips implemented on the Surface Laptop 4.

For the Intel variants of the machine, the report suggests we could see the latest 11th gen chips like the Intel Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7.

Coming to specifications, we expected to see two models with a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch display. The machine could feature up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. The displays are expected to continue coming with a 3:2 aspect ratio with a 2256 x 1504 resolution for the smaller variant and a 2496 x 1664 resolution for the larger one. Just like it did with the Surface Laptop 3, minimal changes to the chassis are expected.

When can we expect to see the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4?

While no official date or teaser is given by Microsoft yet, the fact that the support pages are up could indicate a close by launch. We could expect the new laptop to launch as soon as next week. Although since there is no official confirmation for the same, take it with a pinch of salt.