Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched with Intel, AMD variants: Check details

Check out all the details about the new Surface Laptop 4. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft just launched the Surface Laptop 4. The new Surface laptop 4 brings updated internal specifications but maintains the same design as last year, as many leaks predicted. However, the new Surface Laptop 4 will be available in both Intel Core-series processor variants as well as AMD variants, which will be powered by Ryzen 4000 series processors. Buyers will be able to choose between Intel and AMD for both the 13.5-inch and the 15-inch models.

The Microsoft Surface 4 comes in many configurations and will be split into two categories, consumer-focused and commercial-focused. The Intel variants will come with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and the AMD variants will come with Radeon graphics integrated.

In the 13.5-inch segment, the Surface Laptop 4 will be available with Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB DRAM, 256GB SSD storage or Ryzen 5 4680U, 16GB DRAM, 256GB SSD storage. Coming to Intel, users will be able to get the Surface Laptop 4 with either Core i5-1135G7, 8GB DRAM, and 512 SSD storage or Core i5-1135G7, 16GB DRAM, 512 SSD storage. There are also two i7 variants with Core i7-1185G7, 16GB DRAM, 512 SSD storage and Core i7-1185G7, 32GB DRAM, 1TB SSD storage.

In the 15-inch models, users will get Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB DRAM, 256 SSD storage, Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB DRAM, 512 SSD storage or Ryzen 7 4980U, 16GB DRAM, 512 SSD storage. Intel variants comprise of a Core i7-1185G7, 16GB DRAM, 512 SSD storage.

Pricing and availability

The 13.5-inch laptops will be available in four colours for Intel variants, while the AMD variants will be available in just grey. Meanwhile, the 15-inch variants will come in either black or grey colours with both Intel and AMD configurations. Prices for the 13.5-inch variants will start at $999 (about Rs 75,196) for Ryzen 5 variants and $1299 (about Rs 97,778) for the Core i5 variant. The Core i7 variant will start at $1699 (about Rs 1,27,887).

Coming to the 15-inch variants, the Ryzen 7 models start at $1299 (about Rs 97,778), while the Intel Core i7 models will start at $1699 (about Rs 1,27,887).