Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,02,999

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop 4 in India. It features a design similar to the previous models. It is being offered in Alcantara or metal finishes in platinum and black colour options. The device has a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen display and is available in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models.

Microsoft says that the 13.5-inch is a better option for productivity and portability, while the 15-inch variant is ideal for multi-tasking.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will be available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processor, which will be backed by Radeon Graphics. The company promises that customers will get up to 70 percent better performance and battery life over the Surface Laptop 3. The pricing will depend on the processor and the laptop size you pick. The rest of the features are similar on both the laptops.

They support Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers for a cinematic experience. Microsoft has also added a built-in HD camera on the front with low-light capability and a studio microphone array.

The company says its new laptop will also offer high-level security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection. “They can maintain control of sensitive information with a removable hard drive for data retention and get more security and control with cloud-first device deployment and management, all the way down to the firmware layer.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with a starting price of Rs 102,999, which is for the 13.5-inch base model. For the mentioned price, you will get the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. The 15-inch model with AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor will cost you Rs 1,34,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model.

The price goes up to Rs 177,499 for the 15-inch top configuration with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Interested buyers can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 via local commercial resellers, retail stores, or Amazon. Consumer SKUs will also be available for purchase with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 11,444 per month.