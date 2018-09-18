Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 could launch in black colour option

Microsoft is expected to launch refreshed versions of both the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet at an event on October 2 in New York. Microsoft is expected to launch refreshed versions of both the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet at an event on October 2 in New York.

Microsoft is apparently preparing to launch the Surface Laptop 2 in a black colour option. The black coloured variant was originally leaked by Windows United, and later an alleged image of the black laptop was leaked by MySmartPrice blog.

Separately, Thurrott’s Brad Sams said something similar. “Along with updated internals, Microsoft plans to offer a new color for the Surface Laptop and will return to a classic color for the updated Pro…Microsoft is going back to black. A black Surface Laptop is on the agenda and the updated Pro will also be offered in black as well,” Sams said.

The black colour is making a return with the launch of the Surface Laptop. The Redmond-based company has avoided using black colour options since it launched the Surface RT in a black “VaporMag” magnesium. For the past few years, Microsoft has been using a silver “platinum” colour option for its Surface tablet range.

Also read: Microsoft schedules event for October 2 in New York: New Surface Pro incoming?

Microsoft is expected to launch refreshed versions of both the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet at an event on October 2 in New York. Both the devices will be powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core processors, along with a USB Type-C port. Last fall, Microsoft launched a 15-inch version of the Surface Book 2.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Go coming to India soon, Surface Book 2 and Laptop pitched as premium devices

One device you probably shouldn’t expect to launch at the event is the Surface Phone. The mysterious dual-screen device is apparently being pushed to 2019.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd