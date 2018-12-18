Microsoft Surface Go launched in India: Preorder details, price in India and more

Microsoft Surface Go, the company’s smallest and lightest computer, has been launched in India. The 2-in-1 is now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart. Microsoft Surface Go has a starting price of Rs 38,599 for 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC model. The 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD variant will cost Rs 50,999.

Microsoft Surface Go accessories can be bought separately. The Surface Go type cover black colour option will be available at a price of Rs 8,699. The Surface Go Signature type cover will cost Rs 11,799.

Microsoft Surface Go has all the trademark features of the Surface Pro such as a standard kickstand on the rear as well as a magnesium design. As for specifications, the Surface Go gets a 10-inch 3:2 (1800 x 1200) PixelDensity multi-touch display.

Microsoft Surface Go is the company’s smallest and lightest computer yet as it weighs 1.15 pounds and is 8.3 mm thin. The device is powered by Intel’s 7th generation Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. Surface Go will be made available in Wi-Fi-only configurations only.

Microsoft Surface Go uses USB 3.1, the same universal connector seen on the Apple’s MacBook and MacBook Pro. In addition, there is Microsoft’s custom Surface Connector, which allows users to connect to a desktop dock of the device, along with charging the hybrid computer.

The Surface Go supports Windows Hello for secure sign-in using facial recognition. It has a 5MP front camera that can also capture 1080p videos. The rear camera is 8MP and it supports HD recording. The device runs Windows 10 S and users can upgrade to a full version of Windows 10 for free.