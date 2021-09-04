Microsoft Surface Go 3 specifications leaked ahead of September 22 launch

Microsoft is set to host an event on September 22, which the company confirmed earlier this week. This will be a virtual event, where Microsoft is expected to showcase the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and a new version of Surface Duo.

Ahead of the launch, WinFuture.de has allegedly leaked some features of the Microsoft Surface Go 3. The device will reportedly come with a 10.5-inch form factor, similar to its predecessor with a magnesium alloy casing and optional keyboard cover.

Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is expected to be powered by Intel’s 10th generation Amber Lake Y CPUs. The base variant of the Microsoft Surface Go 3 was spotted in a Geekbench 4 recently. As per the listing, the device will ship with the Pentium Gold 6500Y chip paired with 4GB of RAM.

The higher-end option will reportedly ship with Intel’s Core i3-10100Y SoC which has a base clock speed of 1.3 GHz and can boost up all the way to 3.9 GHz depending on what you’re working on. This variant will pack 8GB RAM. The rest of the details are currently under the wraps.

The upcoming Microsoft event will begin at 8:00AM PT, which is 8:30PM in India. Interested users will be able to watch the event live via the company’s website. Microsoft’s events are usually hosted in person but due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, all big-ticket launch events now take place online.